Journal Article

Citation

Focquaert F. J. Crim. Justice 2019; 65: e101533.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2018.01.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Current neurobiological research in the field of criminology focuses on the neurobiological characteristics associated with antisocial behavior, the prediction of antisocial behavior later in life based on neurobiological risk factors, and the ways in which neurobiological factors interact with psychological and environmental risk factors. Although the use of neurobiological knowledge has the potential to make several criminal justice practices more objective and humane, it may involve practices that are challenging with respect to stigma, neuro-determinism, autonomy and mental liberty. Four main areas of interest can be identified where neurobiology plays or could play a role: (1) criminological research focused on understanding criminal behavior, (2) the (early) detection/prediction of and intervention in deviant behavior, (3) criminal proceedings: to assess responsibility and inform sentencing, and (4) forensic rehabilitation and treatment settings. In this paper, I discuss the main ethical dilemmas that arise when considering the use of recent neurobiological advances in these areas.


Language: en

Keywords

Ethics; Forensic psychiatry; Neuro-ethics; Neurobiology; Neurocriminology; Rehabilitation

