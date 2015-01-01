CONTACT US: Contact info
Hassan FM, Khalifa FN, El Desouky ED, Salem MR, Ali MM. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; 10(1): e6.
(Copyright © 2020, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
Cyber violence against women and girls is an emerging worldwide problem with a grave impact on individuals and societies. This study aimed to assess the problem of cyber violence against women among the Egyptian population.
