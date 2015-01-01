SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dumencic B, Rajc J, Pavoković D, Damjanović T. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; 10(1): 7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-020-00182-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The popularity of air weapons is increasing. They are often viewed as toys, rather than potentially lethal weapons. Regulations on purchase and ownership of air weapons differ from country to country. The majority of fatal and non-fatal air gun accidents involve children less than 16 years of age.
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print