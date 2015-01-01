|
Boxall H, Dowling C, Morgan A. Trends Iss. Crime Crim. Justice 2020; (584): 1.
Domestic violence is a gendered crime, with women being much more likely than men to be the victims of violence (Australian Bureau of Statistics 2017; Hulme, Morgan & Boxall 2019) and to experience a range of associated harms such as homelessness, assault-related injury and death (Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2017). However, women also account for up to one in five domestic violence offenders proceeded against by police (Australian Bureau of Statistics 2018).
