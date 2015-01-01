Abstract

Domestic violence is a gendered crime, with women being much more likely than men to be the victims of violence (Australian Bureau of Statistics 2017; Hulme, Morgan & Boxall 2019) and to experience a range of associated harms such as homelessness, assault-related injury and death (Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2017). However, women also account for up to one in five domestic violence offenders proceeded against by police (Australian Bureau of Statistics 2018).



RESULTS of the most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (2017) Personal Safety Survey show that around 650,000 men in Australia have experienced threatened or actual violence (including sexual violence) from a female partner since the age of 15.



Much of the research on female perpetrated domestic violence has focused on the characteristics of offenders, and the nature of their abusive behaviours. The risk profiles of male and female domestic violence offenders are similar in many respects, although studies have shown that women are more likely to experience certain mental health issues and personality disorders, and to have histories of trauma and abuse (including child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence), and are less likely to misuse alcohol or be involved in non-violent offending (Lasky 2016; Mackay et al. 2018; Spencer, Cafferky & Stith 2016). Female perpetrators are more likely to use weapons, but less likely to strangle, punch or kick their victims (Archer 2002; Melton & Belknap 2003), meaning injury is more likely to occur in the context of weapon use...

