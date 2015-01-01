Abstract

Traditional assessments of nuclear terrorism threats primarily focus on the motivation of terrorist organizations to go nuclear, the availability of know-how, and the opportunities to obtain fissile material. The organizational challenges of implementing the construction and detonation of an improvised nuclear device are not often systematically explored. To contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the threat, this article aims to study South Africa's Peaceful Nuclear Explosives programme to verify and further refine the idea of an effectiveness-efficiency trade-off for terrorist organizations pursuing a nuclear terrorism plot.

