Journal Article

Citation

Winkler C, El-Damanhoury K, Dicker A, Luu Y, Kaczkowski W, El-Karhili N. Dyn. Asymm. Confl. 2020; 13(1): 3-23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17467586.2019.1630744

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To address if and how militant, non-state actors in the online environment react to on-the-ground military pressures facing their competitors, this study explores AQAP's visual media campaign during the 2016-2017 military operations to retake Mosul and Raqqa from ISIS control. Using chi-square analyses and content analysis, we analyzed 4027 images from Inspire, Jihad Recollections, and al-Masra to reveal how the onset of the ISIS battles corresponded to changes in AQAP's strategic use of visual content, presentational form, and language-based audience targeting. Significant changes in visual content related to the display of institutional power structures rather than identity markers. Shifts in presentational elements involved image positioning (foreground/background) and viewer distance (intimate/personal vs. social public). Language-based targeting strategies between English and Arabic publications, however, demonstrated the most substantial change from before to during the battles. The study concludes that a complete understanding of the military-media nexus of militant, non-state groups requires consideration of military pressure on competing groups.


Language: en

Keywords

al-Qaeda; ISIS; military operations; online media; visual imagery

