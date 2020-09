Abstract

Prior research focused on the role of community policing in preventing and reducing crime. In the present study, logistic regression was used to compare three data sets from each of two national crime programs to explore whether it also helped to solve crime between 1997 and 2007.



FINDINGS indicated that it had some significant associations with all Uniform Crime Report crime clearance rates but that it was almost twice as likely to be related to lower clearance rates than higher ones. Moreover, increases in the percentages of community policing officers were related to increases in the likelihood of lower clearance rates, and decreases in the percentages were related to decreases in the likelihood of both lower and higher clearance rates.

