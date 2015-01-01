SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Greenberg MA. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2019; 14(2): 123-139.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2019.1581876

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Gun violence in America has had tragic impact on schools, school children, and students' parents. Gun control legislation, updated security systems, and the hiring of school security personnel are high on the lists of many concerned people. However, at the same time, interest in more self-help or democratizing efforts has been shown. The latter has included arming school officials and teachers as well as seeking volunteers in some jurisdictions to act as school resource officers. Specific strategies to protect schools utilizing the services of qualified citizens are considered. In particular, where sufficient paid workers are unavailable, the author proposes that school safety should be achieved using a "risk-based security" strategy in conjunction with volunteer police resources drawn from school neighborhoods and local colleges.


Language: en

Keywords

Biometrics; democratization; reserve police; risk-based security; school resource officers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print