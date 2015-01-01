Abstract

The depiction of firearms in mass media coverage of active/mass shootings begets an important question: How do the security and law enforcement experts in charge of prevention, mitigation, and response think about firearms? To answer this question, a qualitative content analysis of firearms depictions in post 2010, North American based active/mass shooter instructional training videos was conducted. A sample of 24 videos was selected for analysis based on the previous criteria. The study utilized limited quantitative measures to produce an overall picture regarding numerous firearms characteristics as they related to depiction. Characteristics were coded into thematic categories and an overarching analytical theme. Overall, this study found evidence that depictions generally constituted of firearms characteristics which produced feelings of fear in the intended audience. A limited application of Protection Motivation Theory (PMT) was provided as a preliminary explanation for both the nature of the findings and the rationale behind such depictions. Implications for future research and the role of expert protection professional involved in the production of instructional media are discussed.

Language: en