McIlhatton D, Arnold A, Chapman JD, Monaghan R, Ouillon S, Bergonzoli K. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2019; 14(3): 350-368.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19361610.2018.1545196

unavailable

The impact of terrorist attacks extends far beyond the immediate victims and can affect the wider economic environment including strategically important sectors of the economy. Mitigation of the adverse effects of such attacks should be of interest to risk management professionals, however, a gap within the literature has been identified with respect to risk managers. This article drawing upon primary research conducted with risk managers explores their current considerations toward counter terrorism. In doing so, the article examines the perceived responsibilities and competencies of risk managers and the subsequent challenges posed with respect to managing and mitigating the terrorism risk.


Risk management; risk managers; risk mitigation; terrorism risk

