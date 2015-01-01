|
Savard DM, Kelley TM, Jaksa JJ, Kennedy DB. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2019; 14(4): 369-389.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Research suggests that some barroom settings create a milieu conducive to the outbreak of violence. Few studies, however, use a large national dataset to investigate the nature and prevalence of violence in bars. This article attempts to help fill this research gap by examining data on bar violence from the National Incident-Based Reporting System for the years 2011-2015.
alcohol-related violence; Barroom violence; criminal victimization; National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)