Abstract

Research suggests that some barroom settings create a milieu conducive to the outbreak of violence. Few studies, however, use a large national dataset to investigate the nature and prevalence of violence in bars. This article attempts to help fill this research gap by examining data on bar violence from the National Incident-Based Reporting System for the years 2011-2015.



FINDINGS show that compared to other National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) locations, murder, aggravated assault, and simple assault are more likely to occur in bars. Furthermore, males, Caucasians, African Americans, and people 18-34 years old are more likely to be victims of violent crime at bars. Implications for security practices and measures within drinking establishments are also addressed.

