SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Savard DM, Kelley TM, Jaksa JJ, Kennedy DB. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2019; 14(4): 369-389.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2019.1654331

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research suggests that some barroom settings create a milieu conducive to the outbreak of violence. Few studies, however, use a large national dataset to investigate the nature and prevalence of violence in bars. This article attempts to help fill this research gap by examining data on bar violence from the National Incident-Based Reporting System for the years 2011-2015.

FINDINGS show that compared to other National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) locations, murder, aggravated assault, and simple assault are more likely to occur in bars. Furthermore, males, Caucasians, African Americans, and people 18-34 years old are more likely to be victims of violent crime at bars. Implications for security practices and measures within drinking establishments are also addressed.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol-related violence; Barroom violence; criminal victimization; National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print