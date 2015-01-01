Abstract

Do migration policies shape the drug-terrorism nexus? A narrow empirical scholarship shows that drug trafficking heightens the rate of terrorism. To date, however, scholars have not investigated how state policies affect the connection between drug markets and terrorism. I address this lacuna by showing that visa and mobility restrictions temper but do not eradicate the drug-terrorism connection. While visa policies are effective, overall migration policy changes have inconclusive effects on the nexus. This article contributes to the crime-terror literature by highlighting the conditions under which the connection can be mitigated by state policies.

