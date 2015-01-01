|
Citation
|
Avdan N. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2019; 14(4): 390-426.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Do migration policies shape the drug-terrorism nexus? A narrow empirical scholarship shows that drug trafficking heightens the rate of terrorism. To date, however, scholars have not investigated how state policies affect the connection between drug markets and terrorism. I address this lacuna by showing that visa and mobility restrictions temper but do not eradicate the drug-terrorism connection. While visa policies are effective, overall migration policy changes have inconclusive effects on the nexus. This article contributes to the crime-terror literature by highlighting the conditions under which the connection can be mitigated by state policies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug markets; Stop them in their tracks: migration policies; terrorism