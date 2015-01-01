SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Babanoski K. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(1): 10-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2019.1695499

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There does not exist a unique and authentic definition of the term "foreign terrorist fighters" nowadays, same as the term "terrorism". The paper will provide an overview of the international legal framework for measures, as well as activities that need to be undertaken as a response to prevent returnees to commit terrorist attacks. Also, it is very important to consider the profile of the persons who generally characterize the foreign fighters, and the ways they are most often indoctrinated, radicalized and recruited for participation in the foreign paramilitary groups. Perhaps the most important question regarding this is the actual way that the foreign terrorist fighters should be treated after returning to their home countries, since the processes of their de-radicalization, re-socialization, rehabilitation, reintegration and inclusion in the post-penal treatment are particularly difficult, complex, multidisciplinary and filled with challenges due to the socio-political, cultural and security conditions in the countries.


Language: en

Keywords

foreign terrorist fighters; radicalization; Returnees; risks; threats

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print