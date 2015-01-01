Abstract

There does not exist a unique and authentic definition of the term "foreign terrorist fighters" nowadays, same as the term "terrorism". The paper will provide an overview of the international legal framework for measures, as well as activities that need to be undertaken as a response to prevent returnees to commit terrorist attacks. Also, it is very important to consider the profile of the persons who generally characterize the foreign fighters, and the ways they are most often indoctrinated, radicalized and recruited for participation in the foreign paramilitary groups. Perhaps the most important question regarding this is the actual way that the foreign terrorist fighters should be treated after returning to their home countries, since the processes of their de-radicalization, re-socialization, rehabilitation, reintegration and inclusion in the post-penal treatment are particularly difficult, complex, multidisciplinary and filled with challenges due to the socio-political, cultural and security conditions in the countries.

Language: en