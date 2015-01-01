SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carter B, Ahmed R. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(1): 28-48.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2019.1673088

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Terrorist groups' ideological types are a significant predictor of credit claiming for attacks. Environmental terrorist groups are more likely to claim credit because the attacks serve strategic purposes of intra-group communication, setting group agenda, and garnering public support, but also because environmental groups commit low-casualty attacks against noncivilian targets. We find when the classification of ideology is expanded to seven group types, environmental terrorist groups are most likely to credit claim and religious groups are less likely to credit claim. Our findings contrast existing work which has found the relationship between religious terrorism and credit claiming to be insignificant.


Language: en

Keywords

credit claiming; ideology; Terrorism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print