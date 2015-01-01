Abstract

Terrorist groups' ideological types are a significant predictor of credit claiming for attacks. Environmental terrorist groups are more likely to claim credit because the attacks serve strategic purposes of intra-group communication, setting group agenda, and garnering public support, but also because environmental groups commit low-casualty attacks against noncivilian targets. We find when the classification of ideology is expanded to seven group types, environmental terrorist groups are most likely to credit claim and religious groups are less likely to credit claim. Our findings contrast existing work which has found the relationship between religious terrorism and credit claiming to be insignificant.

