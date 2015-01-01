Abstract

This study uses design thinking to explore the creation and usage of community security intervention tools. Four communities in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in Ghana were selected purposively for the study. Data were gathered through focus group discussions and interviews using the design thinking approach. The findings of the study revealed that design thinking is an appropriate tool for in-depth data gathering. On the security level, it was revealed that neighborhood watch-dog and volunteer groups were the two major crime prevention tools used in the communities.

