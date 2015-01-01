Abstract

Based on field research at Václav Havel Airport Prague and building on Actor-Network Theory, the article inquires the role of visibility in production of the contemporary form of airport security. Visualization is understood as the acquisition of comprehensive information about a limited set of characteristics in sparse time. The article explores how the mode of vision opted for--the chosen set of characteristics--is found accountable for shaping the notions of threat and security. The article identifies the security and social consequences of particular mode of vision employment and inquires the limits of visibility.

Language: en