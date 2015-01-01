SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Komasová S. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(3): 332-354.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2020.1738315

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Based on field research at Václav Havel Airport Prague and building on Actor-Network Theory, the article inquires the role of visibility in production of the contemporary form of airport security. Visualization is understood as the acquisition of comprehensive information about a limited set of characteristics in sparse time. The article explores how the mode of vision opted for--the chosen set of characteristics--is found accountable for shaping the notions of threat and security. The article identifies the security and social consequences of particular mode of vision employment and inquires the limits of visibility.


Language: en

Keywords

Airport; mode of vision; security; threat; visibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print