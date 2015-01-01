Abstract

The purpose of this study is to: (a) test the effectiveness of security measures on aviation-based attacks between 1970 and 2015, (b) assess diffusion and displacement effects of security measures (referred to as indirect attacks), and (c) examine the influence of quantitative modeling techniques on outcomes. The study uses data from the Aviation Attack Database (AAD) and applies both time series and series hazard models.



RESULTS indicate that security measures can have limited effects on aviation-based attacks, although these effects are policy-specific and contingent on the type of attack. The study also illustrates that model selection influences results.

