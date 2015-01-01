|
Citation
|
Hodwitz O. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(3): 385-407.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study is to: (a) test the effectiveness of security measures on aviation-based attacks between 1970 and 2015, (b) assess diffusion and displacement effects of security measures (referred to as indirect attacks), and (c) examine the influence of quantitative modeling techniques on outcomes. The study uses data from the Aviation Attack Database (AAD) and applies both time series and series hazard models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aviation security; series hazard; Terrorism; time series