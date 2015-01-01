SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rahaim A, Matusitz J. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(3): 408-422.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2019.1710094

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper applies Differential Association Theory to Patty Hearst's involvement with the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), a domestic terrorist group active in the 1970s. Developed by Edwin Sutherland, Differential Association Theory rests on the premise that behaviors - including criminal behaviors - are learned through prolonged group interaction and the sharing of ideas. This theory is frequently used in group psychology. An important conclusion of this analysis is that, as Differential Association Theory postulates, Hearst's exposure to the SLA's ideology and experience of physical and mental abuse resulted in her active participation in criminal activities with that terrorist group and rebellion against the wealthy elite that had raised her for the first 19 years of her life. In a similar vein, the impact of the media on shaping society's perception of the SLA and Patty Hearst is also of utmost importance. Today, society remains unsure of whether Hearst was a violent terrorist and a dangerous woman, or an innocent victim and woman in danger.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime; decision-making; differential association theory; group communication; Patty Hearst

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
