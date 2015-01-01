SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim NK, Uzonyi G. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(5): 396-413.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1469587

unavailable

Why do some countries implement trials to punish perpetrators of state-sponsored mass killing during civil war? A common explanation is that domestic and international demand for justice pressures the government to implement trials. However, this demand is unlikely to produce prosecutions because state-sponsored violence during fighting provides elites incentive to conceal information after war. The revelation of information concerning the government's atrocities could result in renewed domestic instability or international sanction. Therefore, a government that has committed atrocities during the civil war, and emerges victorious from the conflict, should be unlikely to pursue trials in the aftermath of the war.


Language: en
