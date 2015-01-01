SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Colvin S, Pisoiu D. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(6): 493-508.

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1452754

Bringing together terrorism studies, subcultural theory, and narrative criminology, we here test the thesis that neutralization theory might be (further) developed to provide a framework for understanding stories of ideologically informed subcultural violence. Beginning with Gresham Sykes's and David Matza's original five neutralizations, we illustrate how actors engage them in three modes: the encultured, the subcultural, and (tentatively) the postnarrative mode. We test the first two modes in particular against narratives and narrative fragments from interviews with men convicted of right-wing violence in Germany. Our findings provide a preliminary illustration of what neutralization theory might bring to research into political violence.


Language: en
