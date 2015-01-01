SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Madina IG, Bilbao G, Bermudez A. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(6): 548-564.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1452808

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adopting an ethical approach to education that focuses on the perspective of victims, this article analyzes some of the difficulties of acknowledging the victims of political violence in the Basque Country. It conceptualizes these difficulties as pathologies of recognition and argues that works of literary fiction have humanizing and educational value insofar as they reflect the victim's perspective and foster the reader's ethical education through narrative imagination. As a critical example, the article provides an analysis of four Basque literary works of fiction that respond to the pathologies of recognition as they narrate various acts of victimization. The transformative potential of working with literature that tells stories of victimization for politically violent conflicts in the Basque Country and elsewhere is highlighted.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print