Bright D, Whelan C, Harris-Hogan S. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(7): 638-656.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1494411

This article conducts a social network analysis (SNA) on discrete groups of Australian-based jihadists across three time periods and then compares these groups to an aggregated network. The aim of this analysis is to potentially reveal hidden connections between seemingly separate groups that could facilitate the flow of information and resources.

RESULTS reveal the presence of a number of key actors who appear to connect groups across different geographic locations and time periods. By utilizing SNA to identify the presence of these critical individuals, this case study aims to contribute to our overall understanding regarding how terrorist networks manage to endure, evolve, and adapt over time.


