Citation
Bright D, Whelan C, Harris-Hogan S. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(7): 638-656.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article conducts a social network analysis (SNA) on discrete groups of Australian-based jihadists across three time periods and then compares these groups to an aggregated network. The aim of this analysis is to potentially reveal hidden connections between seemingly separate groups that could facilitate the flow of information and resources.
Language: en