SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bogaards M. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2020; 43(10): 886-903.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1507312

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Can inclusive institutions tame the threat of domestic terrorism? In a series of recent publications, the political scientists Arend Lijphart and Matt Qvortrup claim that consensus democracies are not only kinder and gentler, but also safer: consensus democracies are less likely to experience deadly domestic terrorism and when they do, they suffer fewer fatalities than majoritarian democracies. This article reexamines the logic and the evidence. It argues that the underlying grievance theory of terrorism contains important gaps and that the statistical results are based on a problematic coding of cases and lack robustness. Lijphart and Qvortrup have opened up an important new line of inquiry, but their results do not withstand scrutiny.


Language: en

Keywords

Coding, Concessions, Conclusions: A Reply to Matt Qvortrup

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print