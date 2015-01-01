SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wojciechowski T. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 70: e101716.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2020.101716

The dual systems model of self-control has been found to be relevant for explaining offending. However, there has yet to be any study of these constructs (risk-seeking and impulse control) as they relate to adjudicated youth. This study utilized data from the Pathways to Desistance study, a dataset comprising responses of 1354 juvenile offenders across 84 months. Age-curves for risk-seeking and impulse control were plotted to investigate developmental patterns of these constructs. Generalized estimation equations using negative binomial regression models were used to assess the relevance of these constructs for explaining offending and mediating the age-crime relationship.

RESULTS indicated that the development of these constructs differed from development observed among general population samples in past research. Both constructs exerted independent direct effects on offending. Both risk-seeking and impulse control significantly mediated the age-offending relationship. Implications are discussed.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Development; Dual systems model; Impulsivity; Juvenile offenders; Risk-seeking; Self-control

