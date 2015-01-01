|
Dam JV, Kass SJ, VanWormer L. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2020; 12(8): 1007-1024.
The present study examines the effects of mobile phone dependency and passive mobile phone interaction on situation awareness and driving performance. A total of 37 participants drove in a fixed-base driving simulator that included rural roads followed by typical city roads with light traffic. As participants were driving, they received an audible text message notification to which they were unable to respond. After receiving the text message, participants' situation awareness was assessed via the situation awareness global assessment technique (SAGAT). SAGAT probes occurred at 30 s and 10 s after the text message was delivered to determine the effect of text message delay on situation awareness.
distraction; driving behavior; involuntary distraction; mobile phone dependency; passive mobile phone interaction; situation awareness