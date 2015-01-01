Abstract

Based on conservation of resources theory, the present study investigated the influence of high-speed railway drivers' work-family conflict on their supervisors' ratings of their safety behaviors and its boundary conditions. The sample consisted of 624 high-speed railway drivers and 62 of their direct supervisors from August 2016 to June 2017 in China. The results revealed that safety compliance and safety participation were negatively related to work-family conflict. Moreover, the study identified two boundary conditions: the influence of work-family conflict on high-speed railway drivers' safety behaviors was weaker when they have higher levels of conscientiousness and extroversion. Theoretically, the framework has enriched theories of work-family conflict and personality traits in safety-critical industries. New and valid criteria are suggested for the selection and training of high-speed railway drivers.

