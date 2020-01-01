|
Friis CB, Liebst LS, Philpot R, Lindegaard MR. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(5): 483-492.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Workplace aggression is a harmful occupational hazard, which has been associated with individual- and organizational-level risk factors. By comparison, little is known about the face-to-face interactional dynamics that shape employee victimizations. To address this gap, we provide an interactional analysis of how ticket inspector actions are associated with the risk of passenger aggression.
Language: en