Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this analysis was to evaluate whether dating violence is a risk factor for other forms of victimization, or if other forms of victimization, including polyvictimization, are a risk factor for dating violence.



METHOD: This study used data from both waves of the Dating Violence Among Latino Adolescents study, which surveyed 574 Latino youth using the random-digit-dial methodology, and queried participants about past-year dating violence victimization, other forms of victimization, help-seeking behaviors associated with dating violence victimization, and cultural factors. Using logistic and negative binomial regression, we evaluated whether dating violence at Wave 1 predicted other forms of victimization at Wave 2 and whether Wave 1 victimization predicted Wave 2 dating violence victimization.



RESULTS: The results suggest that child maltreatment, conventional crime, and polyvictimization (measured at Wave 1) are predictive of dating violence victimization at Wave 2. In contrast, dating violence victimization at Wave 1 is not predictive of any of the other forms of victimization or polyvictimization at Wave 2. In addition, familism is also consistent in being predictive of decreased risk for victimization experiences across a number of victimization types.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate that dating violence victimization does not function as a risk factor for other forms of victimization for Latino youth, but rather, other forms of victimization and polyvictimization are risk factors for dating violence victimization. This suggests that other forms of victimization may contribute to perceived vulnerability or protective mechanisms associated with dating violence.

Language: en