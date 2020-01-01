|
Citation
|
Dardis CM, Edwards KM, Kelley EL, Gidycz CA. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(5): 552-563.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent in college dating relationships, with bidirectional violence most common. Some studies have suggested that investment model constructs (low relationship investment, satisfaction, or commitment, and high quality of alternatives to the relationship) might serve as risk factors for IPV perpetration. The present study builds on existing literature by using an online diary methodology to assess whether prior-day victimization, perpetration, and investment model variables predict next-day physical and psychological IPV perpetration, as well as whether gender moderates these associations.
Language: en