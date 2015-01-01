Abstract

This paper discusses considerations for treating or evaluating sexual harassment claims in individuals with a history of complex trauma. The author reviews how a history of repeated trauma in early childhood increases risk for later victimization, including sexual harassment (Courtois & Ford, 2013; Herman, 1992). Further, she provides a brief overview of how attachment disruptions and other adverse childhood experiences (ACE) create difficulties with emotion and interpersonal regulation. She discusses how the complexity of the symptom profile provides a unique context for therapeutic intervention and evaluation, as well as the importance of staying firmly grounded in one's role when the courts are involved (Greenberg & Shuman Professional Psychology: Research and Practice, 28(1), 50-57, 1997). Utilizing her more than 30 years of experience as a forensic evaluator, the author provides case material throughout the manuscript to highlight potential pitfalls and strategies for maintaining the therapeutic alliance or role as a forensic evaluator.

Language: en