Abstract

In the context of an increasing interest in understanding travel for non-mandatory activities, such as recreation and socializing, this work focuses on studying the relationships between activity participation, social networks, and expenditures in daily travel patterns associated with leisure activities in order to understand people's strategies for performing activities in daily life. Using a 7-day time use diary from a resident sample of Concepción, Chile, along with information about people's socio-demography, social network and expenditure behavior, structural equations models were estimated to study the role of social networks on people's space-time and monetary patterns. The results suggest a positive relationship between people's interaction with their social networks, their expenditure levels, and their space-time activity patterns. The analysis adds empirical evidence towards a better understanding of people's decision-making processes by using a time use and a social networks approach. The model results reveal that out-of-home leisure time has a strong impact on the interactions with alters and monetary expenditures. In this context, "with whom" and how much time someone spends doing a specific activity act as key intermediary dimensions to explain leisure activity participation and travel behavior.

Language: en