Citation
Thorbole CK, Thokade S, Lankarani H. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2020; 25(5): 536-544.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The objective of this study is to demonstrate the modulation of pelvis kinematics on the improvement of child protection in a far-side impact scenario. Sled tests have been carried out employing Hybrid-III 6-year-old anthropomorphic test device (ATD) in lateral impact configuration. Four test conditions have been tested and compared to assess the influence of pelvis biomechanics on the head excursion values and neck tensile loads. The conditions are: (1) booster seat installed using rigid ISOFIX and ATD restrained using a pre-tensioned belt; (2) booster seat installed using rigid ISOFIX and ATD restrained with a slacked belt; (3) booster seat and child restrained using slacked vehicle seatbelt; and (4) booster seat and child restrained using a pre-tensed seatbelt.
Language: en
Keywords
amplification factor; booster; far-side; head excursion; ISOFIX; neck load