Abstract

This study assesses the relationship between land use, measured as percent zoning designation per square kilometer in a census tract, and homicide counts in Portland, Oregon, while controlling for other neighborhood characteristics. Negative binomial models are implemented to account for the overdispersed homicide count indicator.



RESULTS suggest that some land use variables--specifically, mixed-use residential (positive association) and single-family residential (negative association)--have significant predictive value for homicide counts beyond neighborhood characteristics and socioeconomic variables deemed important by criminological theory and research.

