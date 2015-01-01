|
Wong JS, Harraway V. Homicide Stud. 2020; 24(4): 333-352.
This study explores how characteristics of a homicide affect prominence of the story in a newspaper (including front-page placement, photographs, article length, and a composite measure of these items). Using a sample of 3,998 newspaper articles from the Vancouver Sun (2004-2015), we examine how homicides that (a) may be deemed "sensational crimes" or (b) may incite fear of personal victimization are related to greater prominence.
