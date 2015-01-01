Abstract

This study explores how characteristics of a homicide affect prominence of the story in a newspaper (including front-page placement, photographs, article length, and a composite measure of these items). Using a sample of 3,998 newspaper articles from the Vancouver Sun (2004-2015), we examine how homicides that (a) may be deemed "sensational crimes" or (b) may incite fear of personal victimization are related to greater prominence.



FINDINGS suggest the presence of sensational characteristics have a greater impact on article prominence than the presence of fear-inciting characteristics. Implications for public perception of homicide events and policy are discussed.

