Abstract

Intimate partner homicide (IPH) in the U.S. rural context has increased in recent years while other types of homicide have decreased. This suggests that some rural structural characteristics make IPH more likely in rural communities than other forms of homicide. This study used multilevel models to examine individual- and community-level characteristics' association with IPH in rural counties between 2009 and 2016 in the United States. Overall, individual-level correlates were more strongly associated with IPH than community-level correlates, although increased economic need was associated with IPH in one of the models. Implications for individual-level intervention, policy, and future research are discussed.

