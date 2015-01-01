SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hatten DN, Wolff KT. Homicide Stud. 2020; 24(4): 377-397.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1088767920916900

unavailable

Past research exploring correlates to gunshot wound fatality have focused on the distance between the victim/incident location and trauma care facilities. Far less is known regarding the role of first responders in linking individuals to trauma care services. This study introduces a new method for measuring proximity to trauma care services and first responder locations, using the STATA OSRMTIME package to assess this relationship. A positive and significant relationship was found between travel time, measured in minutes, from first responder locations and the likelihood of gunshot fatality, controlling for age, race, sex, and, injury severity.


