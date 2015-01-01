Abstract

The traffic environment introduces a considerable level of risk to workers (i.e., emergency service workers & traffic management responders) who attend incidents on high-speed roads. Despite this knowledge, there is limited training to help incident responders proactively manage their own and others' safety. This study presents the first steps in the development of a training program to improve the safety of incident responders operating on high-speed. The aim of this study was to gain an understanding of the factors that support and facilitate safety management at the scene of an incident on high speed roads. Twelve incident responders, from six emergency service (n = 4) and traffic management (n = 2) agencies were recruited to participate in an interview. The participants described a highly complex and dynamic operating environment, where they encounter multiple barriers and challenges to preparing and managing safety. It was evident that clear communication and effective interpersonal skills are essential to managing safety and mitigating risks. The information gained from this study will be used to develop a training program focused on developing the skills of incident responders in identifying and managing risks on high-speed roads.

