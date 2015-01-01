SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ali M, Aziz S, Pham TN, Babalola MT, Usman M. Safety Sci. 2020; 131: e104923.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.104923

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The present study examined the relationship of spiritual leadership with employees' safety performance - safety compliance and safety participation. The study also proposed that harmonious safety passion mediates the positive associations of spiritual leadership with safety compliance and safety participation. Based on time-lagged survey data collected from 305 supervisor-employee dyads, the results revealed that spiritual leadership is positively associated with employees' safety compliance and safety participation, both directly and indirectly, via harmonious safety passion. Our findings contribute to the literature by signifying the role of spiritual leadership and harmonious safety passion in shaping employees' safety behaviors, which are beyond employees' self-enactment of safety behaviors and include voluntary safety-related behaviors. The findings also carry useful practical implications for managers that can help them curb safety-related issues at work.


Language: en

Keywords

Harmonious safety passion; Safety compliance; Safety participation; Safety performance; Spiritual leadership

