Li H, Wu D, Graham DJ, Sze NN. Safety Sci. 2020; 131: e104926.
In recent years, the importance of exposure for pedestrian crash analysis has received increasing attention. Unlike the case of motor vehicle crashes, the definition of exposure for pedestrian crash analysis is sometimes vague and the mechanism behind the association between exposure and pedestrian crash is often ambiguously defined. In this study, the number of roads crossed and walking distance is estimated using an integrated trip assignment method at the aggregate level. The number of walking trips are also considered and compared with the distance travelled and road crossing based exposure using joint probability models.
Exposure; Origin-Destination data; Pedestrian safety; Road crossing