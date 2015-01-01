Abstract

To study the injury of blast wave on the human torso, a human torso finite element model (HTFEM) consisted of multiple organs with high fidelity was developed. Based on LS-DYNA finite element software, the LBE-ALE method was used to simulate the mechanical response process of human torso under blast loading. The effect of blast loading on the mechanical response of human organs was analyzed, which indicated that as the blast loading increased, the greater the stress and velocity of human organs, and when the mass of TNT charge was constant, the earlier the onset time and peak time of stress and velocity response, the faster the stress and velocity changed; meanwhile the gap in stress and velocity of same human organ widened under different masses of TNT charge, the gap in stress and velocity between different human organs widened under the same mass of TNT charge, but the gap between different human organs narrowed under the same scaled distance. Besides, the location of human organs and the action direction of blast loading had a significant effect on the mechanical response. The stress threshold of human organs was proposed, which ranged between 218.42 kPa and 153.65 MPa corresponding to 50% lethality.

Language: en