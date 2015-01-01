Abstract

The high-temperature molten metal accidents are a severe threat to safety in iron and steel enterprises. This study aims to research the evolution process of the steel ladle tipping accident in space and time using computer simulation methods and to determine the risk factors involved. The roots and sequences of steel ladle tipping accidents occurring in China from 2006 to 2017 were investigated, and the fault tree analysis (FTA) method was used to reveal the logical relationship among the various hidden factors. 3ds Max software was used to create 3D models which were imported into RealFlow for accident simulation. Different variations and processes of the steel-ladle -tipping accident were viewed through animation to determine the size of the molten iron accident risk area. This study simulated three different kinds of experiments for various ladle heights from 1 m to 10 m and obtained a maximum risk radius regression line to forecast the extent of the safety distance. According to the hanging height of the ladle in the metallurgic production process, managers can stipulate an absolute risk radius around the steel ladle. Once the height of the ladle exceeds 7 m, managers must insist that workers find shelter to safeguard them from splashes of molten metal. The results obtained from our study may help managers to draw up evidence-based rules to prevent worker fatalities in the metallurgical industries. Moreover, the results may serve as a reference for safe working in other industries that deal with fluids or molten metals.

Language: en