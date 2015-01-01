Abstract

This paper evaluates the effect of safety training, safety knowledge, and safety management on employees' safety behavior at ferry services in Indonesia. Data were collected from completed questionnaires responded to by employees of ferry service companies in Indonesia, with 469 copies of valid questionnaires used for this analysis. Exploratory factor analysis is employed to identify variables included in the safety management dimension as well as in the safety communication, safety leadership, and safety commitment dimensions. Further explanation was derived by using confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modeling in examining the effects of safety training on safety behavior and the mediating effect of safety knowledge and safety management on the safety training for ensuring safety behavior. This paper also studies the moderating effect of personal awareness on safety practices on safety knowledge and safety management related to safety behavior. This research finds that the impact of technology on safety management is not significant unless it is followed up with safe procedures through safety management. In short, the study findings indicate that safety training has significant positive effects on employees' safety behavior.

