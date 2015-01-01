SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bucha PM, Onyango JO, Okello DJ. Safety Sci. 2020; 131: e104945.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.104945

There have been increasing cases of buildings failures in Kenya, with many reported cases of buildings collapsing and causing loss of lives. Like other industries in the country, the building and construction industry is governed by legal frameworks. However, while such laws exist, not much has been written on legal frameworks and how they mitigate building failures in the country. The current study therefore sought to investigate this relationship, basing its arguments on institutional theory. Quantitative data was collected from 275 respondents from 11 counties that have been the worst hit by building failures in the country.

FINDINGS from the study indicate that even though legal frameworks have a significance effect in mitigating building failures, there exist obsolete laws, as well as multiple regulatory frameworks in the country which compound the challenges that exist within this industry. Implications from the study are given.


Building failures; Buildings collapse; Construction; Institutional theory; Kenya; Legal frameworks

