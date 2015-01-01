Abstract

Left-turn lanes are commonly used to provide space to accommodate vehicle deceleration and provide adequate storage of turning vehicles. The objective of this study is to evaluate the safety effectiveness of extending the length of left-turn lanes at signalized intersection approaches. Five years of collision data including injury severity and collision type from three treatment sites and 31 comparison sites in the City of Surrey, Canada were used in the study. The analysis focused on target crashes including left-turn-related rear-end and left-turn-related sideswipe collisions. A full Bayesian (FB) before-after analysis was conducted for all collisions, severity levels, and collision types. Multivariate Poisson-lognormal linear intervention models were used for the analysis. The treatment effectiveness index was calculated to quantitatively measure the effectiveness of the safety treatment. The FB before-after results showed that the treatment-related collisions were reduced by 57.4% following the implementation of extended left-turn lane. The reduction in injuries and fatalities collisions (63.8%) was greater than that in property damage only collisions (55.7%). The decrease in rear-end collisions (62.8%) was greater than that in sideswipe collisions (58.1%). The findings indicate a remarkable improvement in safety after the length extension of the left-turn lane.

