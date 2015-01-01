Abstract

The generic nature of road design is indiscriminate to age, race, or gender, as it is implicitly assumed that there are few behavioral differences between drivers while traversing various alignment elements (e.g., horizontal curves, tangential segments, etc.). For instance, the perception reaction time required, which is based on an 85th percentile value, on a tangent section is the same as that on a horizontal curve. This suggests that current guidelines do not consider the complexity that some geometric features might induce on drivers, and consequently, there is a need to address the many considerations of diversity. In this respect, human factors should be explicitly included in design guidelines. One aspect of human factors that has received little attention in the literature is related to the mental workload. In this study, a procedure is presented to estimate the mental workload for stopping sight distance. Then, reliability analysis is conducted to compare the change in the probability of non-compliance owing to the available sight distance and based on the mental workload. By analyzing data from 12 horizontal curves in Alberta, Canada, the probability of non-compliance dropped from 9.1% to 0.7%, and a moderate correlation with collisions was found. The results of the analysis showed that incorporating mental workload into the geometric design process can improve safety performance.

