Abstract

A large-scale naturalistic vehicle trajectory dataset from German highways, highD, was used to investigate the car-following behavior of individual drivers. These data include trajectories of 110,000 vehicles recorded for a duration of 16.5 h. Solving a nonlinear optimization problem, the intelligent driver model and the optimal velocity model with two leaders in interaction were calibrated by minimizing the deviations between the observed and simulated gaps when following the prescribed leading vehicle. The obtained calibration errors ranged between 5.2% and 6.9%, which were slightly lower than previous findings. This was explained by the shorter highD trajectories, predominantly free-flow traffic, and the good precision metrics of this dataset. The optimal velocity model with multivehicle anticipation resulted in lower calibration errors. This confirmed that natural drivers take into account several leading vehicles ahead. The ratio between interdriver and intradriver variability was investigated by performing global and platoon calibrations. Intradriver variation accounted for a larger portion of the calibration errors than interdriver variation. We analyzed the acceleration time-series of the natural highD and artificial drivers using simulations of two car-following models. A new cumulative measure, proportional to the energy of the follower's position time-series curve, was calculated both for natural and modeled drivers. Human drivers had higher energy and demonstrated more acceleration fluctuations, sometimes behaving irrationally. In contrast, artificial drivers followed the logical rules incorporated in the model, resulting in a smoother acceleration profile. This led to less fuel consumption and gas emissions.

