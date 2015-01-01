Abstract

Using a lexicometric and qualitative data analysis of 57 semi-directed interviews with members of non-motorized households in the urban areas of Quebec City (Canada) and Strasbourg (France), this paper attempts to show whether living in a carless household in a car-dependent environment fosters feelings of social exclusion and if so, what the contributing factors are. Overall, a majority of respondents said they experienced feelings of social exclusion. Several factors were identified. The lack of consideration of non-motorized households in transportation planning processes and mobility policymaking appear to be important factors. In addition, many respondents perceived that they were not on an equal footing with drivers when it came to policy decisions. Motorized individuals with whom they interacted with, for example, in the workplace, also sometimes negatively judged and misunderstood their carless colleagues. Some also felt excluded from the job market, whereas others perceived exclusion from late evening social functions because of limited public transit schedules. Finally, not being able to get to certain places was often cited as a negative factor.

Language: en