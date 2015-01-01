Abstract

Acute mercury poisoning, involving a number of organs, leads to severe dysfunctions, such as acute renal failure (ARF), and even threatens patients' lives. A case of acute severe mercuric chloride (HgCl2) poisoning with multiple organ failure was reported in this study. A 38-year-old woman orally took about 50 g HgCl2 powder in 2015, and showed nausea, emesis, clouding of consciousness, lip and nail cyanosis, and dark red bloody fluid from bilateral nostrils. Based on chest and abdominal CT examinations, gastroscopy, and colonoscopy, the patient was found to suffer oral mucosal hyperemia and ulceration, gastrointestinal bleeding (haematemesis and hemafecia), ARF, metabolic acidosis, collapse and shock. Despite assisted respiration and relevant active treatments, the patient's condition deteriorated gradually and she was dead eventually. The study suggests that the best treatments for acute HgCl2 poisoning accompanied with ARF are early blood purification and mercury elimination on the basis of conventional therapy.

